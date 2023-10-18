Sheriff’s Department Mourns Loss of Officer

Courtesy of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the passing of Correctional Officer Thomas “Murph” Murphy, badge #30170, a 12-year veteran of the Rensselaer County Jail, who passed away on October 11th. Officer Murphy was a dedicated law enforcement professional who was always willing to help his friends and co-workers. Our hearts go out to Officer Murphy and his family during this difficult time. Officer Murphy will be sorely missed. We at The Eastwick Press would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Murphy’s family, friends, and colleagues. Officer Murphy’s obituary can be found by visiting https://www.williamleahyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Thomas-Murphy.