Protection for Drinking Water Sources

Submitted by the NYSDOH

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced the availability of free technical assistance for municipalities to protect public drinking water supplies through the Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2). The multi-agency initiative, led by DEC and DOH in collaboration with the Departments of Agriculture and Markets and State, empowers municipalities to take critical actions to improve and protect public water sources and the environment.

The program is designed to build off previous work, help align priorities, and fill gaps within a municipality’s current and future source water protection efforts.

Participating municipalities will receive assistance in assessing modern day vulnerabilities and engaging in preventative actions to protect drinking water sources from contamination, identifying effective actions to address potential contaminant sources, and implementing source water protection actions.

Community public water suppliers are encouraged to apply for free technical assistance by visiting the DWSP2 website and completing an online application. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, November 14th, at 4 pm.