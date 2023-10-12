Berlin Food Closet Preps for Busy Season

Traditionally fall is a busy time for the food closet and this year is no exception. Not only are new families using the food closet, the cost of food is constantly on the rise. The Berlin Community Food Closet serves the residents of Berlin and Stephentown, and is open the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9 to 11 am, or by appointment.

This summer more than 50 children were provided lunch supplies for eight weeks. Many thanks to local donors as well as Stewart’s and WGY.