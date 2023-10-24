Allen E. Sicley Sr. – Obituary

Stephentown – Allen E. Sicley, Sr., 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023 at the Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility in Pittsfield, MA.

He was born in Sand Lake, NY on April 8th, 1929, the son of the late John and Thressa (Maxon) Sicley. He was raised in Berlin, NY and was a graduate of Berlin High School, class of 1948. He married Marion C. Palmer on August 6th, 1949 at the Stephentown Federated Church.

Allen was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War serving aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Leyte. He was employed by the General Electric Co. in Pittsfield, MA and Schenectady, NY for over 37 years as a draftsman and transformer engineer before retiring in 1989. He later was a consultant for G.E. Canada in Burlington, Ontario, for 14 years.

He was a member of the Stephentown Federated Church, Veterans of Stephentown, and the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department. He had also served as a member of the Stephentown Town Council, President of the Berlin School Board, and coached Little League.

Allen was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed bowling, woodworking, watching college basketball, and professional baseball, especially the NY Mets.

He was the beloved husband of 74 years of Marion C. Palmer Sicley; devoted father of Allen E. (Linda) Sicley, Jr., David L. Sicley, Linda J. (Edward) Carey, Donna A. McMartin, and the late Carol D. Sicley; brother of the late Geraldine Denue. He is also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren: Allen III, Rebecca, James, Melissa, Laura, Michael, Marissa, Rachel, Matthew, Anna, and Kyle; and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Saturday, October 21st, at 1 pm, at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY Route 43, Stephentown with Rev. Trygve Tomlinson officiating. Interment followed in the Stephentown Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

