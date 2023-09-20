Gilman J. Gervais – Obituary

Pittsfield – Gilman “Gil” Joseph Gervais passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, September 17th, 2023 at the Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Madawaska, Maine on May 24th, 1934, he was one of 10 children to Medley and Anne (Chase) Gervais.

Gil grew up in Maine, traveled for many years as a horse jockey and trainer, and moved to Stephentown in 1966 where he resided with his wife until 2022 when they moved to Pittsfield. After retiring from the horses he ventured into construction where he worked on commercial projects, residential projects, and installing in-ground swimming pools. Gil had a vast array of hands-on knowledge which he was proud to pass along to his son. He was an easy-going, friendly man who could get along with just about anyone.

Gil is survived by his beloved wife Geraline (Oakes) Gervais of Pittsfield, their son Dan (Cathy) Gervais of Pittsfield, his step-children Phillip Reynolds and Karen (Arthur) Fitzpatrick, his grandson Marcus (Celine) Gervais of Cheshire, his siblings Yvette, Dolores, Rachel, Regina, Gisele, and Giles, and many nieces and nephews. Gil was preceded in death by 3 of his siblings: Herby, John Paul, and Fran.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, September 22nd, 2023 at 10 am, at St. Joseph’s Church, Stephentown, with interment to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. All are invited to visit with Gil’s family for an hour before the service, from 9 to 10 am at Hall and Higgins Funeral Home, Stephentown. Those who wish to remember Gil in a special way may consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 New Loudon Rd. Suite 201, Cohoes, NY 12047. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.