Raising Money for Suicide Prevention

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (SPAM), a time dedicated to addressing a difficult topic and to raising awareness through promoting preventative measures and spotlighting mental health support. Heather's Heart Forge in Stephentown will host their Heartbreaker Competition, an annual forging competition hosted by the business's owners, farrier and bladesmith Steve Wayne and artist Heather Papoojian, and a mini Renaissance Faire to raise funds and awareness for SPAM. The Heather's Heart Forge sadly knows the pain of suicide following the death of a young apprentice. In the aftermath, Wayne and Papoojian have established the Thomas M. Wilson Scholarship to support young promising blade/black smiths.