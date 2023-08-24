Free Movie Screening 

Looks to Encourage New Volunteers

Submitted by Mary Grant

The Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) relies solely on volunteers to respond to emergencies in our community. When you call 911, it's not a paid professional coming to help, it’s your neighbor. Members are a diverse group from all walks of life, in all age groups, with many different talents and interests. What members share is the desire to help neighbors and our community. SVFD needs additional help to keep doing all we do. We especially need some younger members of the Stephentown community to step up and join us.