Richard T. Smith – Obituary

Richard Tilden Smith passed away June 23rd, 2023 after an extended illness. He was born February 9th, 1937 in New York City. He was predeceased by his parents Glady and Harold Smith, and brothers Thomas and Peter. Richard is survived by his wife Milli Smith, daughter Denise (Thomas), son Jeffrey (Tricia), and 3 grandchildren Daniel, Emma, and Jack.

He was active in the Naval Reserve, graduating from Adelphi University and was activated by the Navy serving on the U.S.S. Harris during the Cuban Crisis. Afterwards, he worked for Philips Medical North America supervising the installation of medical x-ray equipment in hospitals across Upstate NY. The family moved to Stephentown in 1989. He volunteered at Red Cross and Tanglewood for over 25 years.

At his request there was no showing. Interment will be privately at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Stephentown Fire Department.