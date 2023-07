by Denise Wright

The June 19th meeting of the Stephentown Board was brief but busy. During the claims audit, it was mentioned that the Solutions by Design claim was for increasing the cyber-security at the town hall using ARPA funds. Supervisor Roder said that they had finished upgrading the security at the town hall, which was why the live stream did not work last month. Roger assured me it had been corrected, so the live stream is now working.