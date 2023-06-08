Kevin L. Seifridsberger – Obituary

Berlin – Kevin L. Seifridsberger 60, of Rte. 22 Cherry Plain, died on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy, under the care of hospice. Kevin was surrounded by his family and had been battling a long illness. Born in Cohoes, Kevin was the son of the late Gerald J. and Henrietta M. Smyth Seifridsberger and the beloved husband of Edith Gonyea Seifridsberger. Kevin grew up in the “Alps” in the Town of Nassau and was a graduate of the Liberty Christian Academy in 1982. Kevin entered the Navy in 1983 and served on submarines before his discharge in 1987. After the Navy, Kevin worked for Johnson Controls in Albany, then worked in the factory at Taconic Plastics, and lastly was a driver for Earl T. Wadhams Co. in Cambridge until his retirement in 2022 due to illness. Kevin was a model train collector, and enjoyed motorcycle and dirt bike riding.

Survivors in addition to his wife include his son Philip M. Seifridsberger of Cherry Plain, his brother Everettt (Mary) Seifridsberger of Pittstown, his sister Cathleen (Late Glenn) Rathbun of Stephentown and several nieces and nephews and Gonyea in laws.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 11 am to 2 pm, on Sunday, June 11th, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park, followed by funeral service at 2 pm.

If desired the family request donations in memory of Kevin L. Seifridsberger be made to the Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center 310 So. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208.

