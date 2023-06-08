Hoosick Falls – Brent Tipple died peacefully at Albany Medical Center on May 17th, 2023, at the age of 61. His beloved wife Lisa was holding his hand.

He was born in Troy, NY on October 11th, 1961, to Harold Zwinge and Janis Hakes of Berlin, NY. Years later Janis married Nicolas Tipple of Ghent NY, who adopted Brent and brother Brian as his sons. Brent graduated from Taconic Hills School in 1979. After he went to college in Memphis TN, Brent moved to Norway, Maine where he met his bride to be, Lisa (Curtis) Tipple, the daughter of Dan and Linda Curtis of Oxford Maine. They moved back to NY where Brent skillfully worked at Tipple Logging & Lumber as a NHLA Lumber Inspector and was able to export timber as far as Japan and China.

He had a love for Volkswagens and loved playing his guitar with his friends. Brent left the sawmill and turned his love for tennis into teaching tennis at Total Tennis in Saugerties, NY, where he patiently taught young and old. His favorite was teaching kids, he had such a way with them. Besides tennis he enjoyed golfing and playing basketball with his brother in-law and friends. He also enjoyed camping with his family where they would stay up late sitting by the campfire laughing and telling stories.

He was predeceased by his biological parents. Brent is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lisa Tipple, of Hoosick Falls NY, his two brothers Brian Tipple of Stottville, NY, and Dirck (Tabatha) Tipple of Claverack, NY; nieces Lara Tipple and Alexandria Tipple; nephew Jordan Tipple and his favorite Uncle Charlie and (Margot) Hakes of Berlin, NY, and many loving cousins and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held by the family in the upcoming weeks. Please stay tuned for updates. We will miss Brent’s larger than life laugh and his spectacular wit.