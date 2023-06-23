Announcement

2023 Berlin 4th of July parade Grand Marshal Wally O’Neil, along with the entire parade committee, is excited to share music prior to the parade provided by the Trombone band, and music immediately following the parade at the American Legion, 15 Railroad Avenue, during the chicken barbecue, provided by our friends from the Z-Barn.

Parade step-off is at 11 am and is sure to be a true celebration of Brave Americans: past, present and future, our theme for this year’s parade. As it has been for 125 years, the entire area celebrates America together on July 4th, rain or shine; come out and be a part of this great tradition.

We are a community event, through volunteers and contributions. If you wish to support, donations can be sent to: Berlin 4th of July Parade Committee, PO Box 66, Berlin, NY 12022.