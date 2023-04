By Denise Wright

The Clean-up day for the town has been scheduled for Friday, June 9th, from 10 am to 8 pm, and the Hazardous Waste Day has been slated for April 29th in Schaghticoke. Councilmember Jennings stressed that residents must register on the website if they want to take part in Hazardous Waste Day. He also noted that the transfer station still takes paint cans and invites residents to use the program.