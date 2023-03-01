Free Rabies Clinic

The Columbia County Department of Health will be holding a series of free rabies clinics for dogs, cats, and ferrets that are at least three months of age. The next event will be held Saturday, March 4th, at the Ancram Town Highway Garage, 32 Mable Lane, Ancramdale. Cats and ferrets will be seen from 10 to 11 am, and dogs will be seen from 11 am to noon. For the safety of attendees, cats and ferrets must be in a carrier, and dogs must be leashed. Breeders must use their own veterinarian for rabies vaccines. Donations are accepted.