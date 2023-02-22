Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

Even though it was Presidents' Day, the Petersburgh Town Board was hard at work at their February 20 meeting, preparing for the 2023 year concerning town events and building upgrades.

Supervisor Katie Murray talked about a letter from Assemblyman Scott Bendett asking municipalities in his district if they had any ideas for potential legislative projects. One member of the Board mentioned that a possible plan might be a green project similar to the library construction grant but for small rural communities to be able to convert town buildings to green energy.