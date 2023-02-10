Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
for Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Company Members Submitted by the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin Rensselaer County will recognize the service and dedication of volunteer firefighters and ambulance company members by offering a 10 percent county property tax exemption, County Executive Steve McLaughlin and members of the County Legislature announced. The exemption would also […]
Submitted by Kevin O’Malley The Hoosick Falls Saint Patrick’s Day Parade honors its deep-rooted Irish heritage while creating a genuine community connection between young and old, past and present, through a day-long celebration made possible by those who love this town. This year’s Grand Marshal selection is Arthur M. Hyde Jr., also known as Art. […]
Submitted by the Berlin Parade Committee The Berlin July 4th Parade Committee announced their 2023 theme, Brave Americans. Brave Americans build, protect, serve, and improve our nation every day. It is not the Westmorelands or the Millers who display true courage, but those in the trenches, on the front lines, who display examples of true […]
At Inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational Submitted by BNL Varsity Wrestling Coach Wade Prather Tallulah Powers was runner-up at 165 pounds in the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational held at Onondaga Community College. She was one of only three finalists from Section 2, and the only Runner Up. The meeting of 204 of the State’s top female […]
