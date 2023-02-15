Courtesy of GLSP

After being rescheduled multiple times due to unseasonably warm temperatures and soft ice, the 38th Annual Ice Fishing Contest at Grafton Lakes State Park was finally able to take place on Saturday, February 11th. It was a beautiful day to be out on the ice, and we’re happy that so many people came out to participate.

Thank you to all of the contestants and volunteers who made this event possible. Special thanks to those who brought items for our food drive.