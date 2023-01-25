Time for a Change

By Amy Modesti

Over the past five years with The Eastwick Press, I have served as photographer, reporter, office assistant, sales advertisement representative, newspaper distributor, social media manager, and arts and music reporter. I’ve covered everything from arts and entertainment to swearing in ceremonies for the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department, ribbon cutting ceremonies for new businesses, high school commencements, holiday parades, and running races. You name it, I’ve covered it.

The achievements I am most proud of during my time here include having my solo exhibition at Eden Café mentioned in the paper, holding a peace torch from organizers of the Sri-Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, taking part in two art exhibitions at the Brunswick Community Library, assisting my coworkers in finding bands and gathering 50/50 raffle items for the Berkshire Bird Paradise fundraiser at our headquarters, volunteering my time at the mass food distribution at Grafton Lakes State Park,