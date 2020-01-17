The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Girls Basketball

By Leave a Comment

Cambridge 28 26 15 4 73

Saratoga Catholic 5 4 9 10 28

Friday, January 10. Sophie Phillips dropped in 19 points, Fiona Mooney added 11 and McKayla McLenithan 10 as the # 1 state ranked Indians romped over another opponent.

You must be logged in to view this article.