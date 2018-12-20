Drinking Water Quality Council – State Panel Recommends Lower PFOA Limits

Drinking Water Quality CouncilState Panel Recommends Lower PFOA Limits

The Council formed by Governor Cuomo to address the continued concerns about the levels of PFOA, PFOS and 1.4 Dioxane in drinking water, would like New York State levels set below federal standards, and among the lowest in the nation. At a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, December 18, the Council voted to recommend PFOA and PFOS standards be lowered to 10 parts per trillion (PPT) and 20 PPT for the two chemicals combined. For 1.4 dioxane, they would like to see the level set at one part per billion.

The 12 member council, created in September of 2017 in response to the lack of guidance by New York State on what the maximum levels of contamination should be, was tasked with making its recommendations by October of this year, but after not meeting for six months, missed that deadline.

New York would join neighboring Vermont in setting levels that are far lower than the federal limit of 70 PPT for both PFOA and PFOS. Currently, only Vermont has made these levels enforceable.

PFOA, PFOS and 1.4 dioxane have all been linked to cancer, and identified as being in the drinking water in Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh, to such high levels as to require filtering systems on wells and public water.

This story is breaking as The Eastwick Press is going to print. Look for more on these developments, including local reaction, in our next edition, January 4.