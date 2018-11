Judge Rules In Favor of Hanson

By Doug La Rocque

New York State Supreme Court Justice Raymond Elliott III has issued a ruling that says Brian Baker’s appeal to the Stephentown Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) was not timely, and thereby nullifies the ZBA’s decision that the building permit issued to Tom Hanson to place seven additional trailers on property he owns at the corner of NY Route 22 and Brown’s Road, was done inappropriately.