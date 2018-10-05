Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
By Steve Bradley It was a beautiful day for a Hullabaloo in downtown Hoosick Falls, all taking place in or just outside the Armory on Church Street. The event was planned by HAYC3. You must be logged in to view this article.
Berlin Still Waiting To Hear By Doug La Rocque Petersburgh Town Supervisor Alan Webster was informed on Tuesday afternoon, October 2, that the town’s application for a $741,000 grant from the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) was part of the $200 million earmarked to address drinking water needs, announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo. You must […]
NY-22 Purple You must be logged in to view this article.
By Doug La Rocque Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Ken Facin told the School Board members gathered for its regular meeting on Thursday night, August 23, that the District has entered into a contract with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department to employee a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO), for a three-year period. You must be […]
Last Meeting For Laurin And Gormley By Alex Brooks The Hoosick Falls School Board meeting held on June14 was the last for School Board President Greg Laurin and School Board member Laurie Gormley, who have both put in many years of School Board service.
Submitted by Eileen Druckenmiller Stephanie Merwin, a senior at Hoosick Falls Junior/Senior High School and Corie Rushman, the high school’s school psychologist, were honored by The Academy for Character Education at the Sage Colleges.