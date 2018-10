The Town of Berlin will once again hold its Fall Rabies Clinic on Thursday, October 18 at the Municipal Complex at 17563 State Route 22 (just north of the Jr./Sr. High School). Rabies and Distemper shots are available, at the cost of $10 each, cash only please.

Cats will be vaccinated between 6 and 7 pm, with dogs welcome between 7 and 8 pm. For more information, please contact Dog Control Officer Doug Goodermote at 518-658-3308.

You may also register your dogs while at the clinic.