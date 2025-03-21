Spring Brush Burn Ban

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning began March 16th and runs through May 14th. DEC enforces the annual brush burning ban to prevent wildfires and protect communities during heightened conditions for wildfires each spring. Warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise. Open burning of debris is the single largest cause of spring wildfires in New York State. When temperatures warm and the past fall's debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation. Each year, DEC Forest Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are staffed by volunteers, all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires.