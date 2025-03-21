Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The March 17th meeting of the Petersburgh Town Board was full of awards, resolutions, and vivid discussion.

After approving the February 17th minutes, the department reports were given. The highway department reported that the town truck had been received. Finalizing information about the vehicle is in the works. The town has still not received another salt delivery, but it still has some in case a storm arises. The ambulance arrived a month ago and is working fine. The older one may be sold, but that is still under investigation.