Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Legislature Announces Annual Electronics Recycling Day Recycling Event will be held at East Greenbush County Offices Rensselaer County Legislature Press Release Chairwoman of the Legislature Kelly Hoffman proudly announces that the annual Electronics Recycling Event will be held at the new County Office Building at 99 Troy Rd in East Greenbush on Saturday, April 5th […]
GRAFTON – Isabelle Elizabeth (Miller) Boomhower, 84, died peacefully in her home on Friday, March 7, 2025 with her family at her side. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on July 10, 1940, the daughter of the late George and Janette (O’Brien) Miller. Isabelle was raised in Hancock, MA where she worked on a farm […]
Berlin-New Lebanon Varsity Swim Berlin Central School Communications Department The BNL Varsity Swim Team ended their regular season at the Berkshire Individuals, with all eight teams facing off. Before the meet started the Berkshire Officials awarded the BNL Varsity Swim Team with the Outstanding Sportsmanship Award. The team started off strong with
Hoosick Falls Central School Communications Department Recently, Hoosick Falls Central School 3rd and 4th grade students attended a “Birds of Prey” assembly presented by the Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York. Presenters Trish Marki and Delaney Dyer shared their knowledge with the students and students got to see five raptors right in the high school […]
Hoosick Falls Bowling Submitted by James Lynch On Tuesday, January 28th, the Hoosick Falls bowling team defeated Berlin-New Lebanon 5-0 in a home match at the Barbecue Recreation. The Panthers finished with a total of 3682 pins to Berlin-New Lebanon’s 2853. Hoosick Falls junior Hailey Bedford 267-749 led all bowlers while Noah Bonesteel 206-528 led […]