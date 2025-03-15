GRAFTON – Isabelle Elizabeth (Miller) Boomhower, 84, died peacefully in her home on Friday, March 7, 2025 with her family at her side. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on July 10, 1940, the daughter of the late George and Janette (O’Brien) Miller.

Isabelle was raised in Hancock, MA where she worked on a farm growing up. Following her marriage, she moved to Grafton, NY where she lived most of her life. She was a homemaker raising her three children.

She was a member of the former Grafton United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed going on car rides and traveling with her daughter.

She was the wife of the late Gary C. Boomhower who died in 1997; beloved mother of Julie M. Boomhower of Schenectady, Margie L. (late Alex) Westley of Livingston, NY and Mark E. Boomhower of Grafton; grandmother of Cody Blain and Carolyn Williams; sister of William Miller of Cohoes, Georgeanne Bentine of Texas, Janet Watson of Cohoes, Penny Overholster of Pennsylvania and the late Gladys Lee, Henry Miller, Richard Watson and Jean Ann Dwyer. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Saturday, March 15 at 10:00 am at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh with Pastor Robert Milsom officiating. Interment will follow in Eagle Mills Cemetery, Brunswick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4–6 pm.

Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.