Grafton Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The March 10th Grafton Town Board meeting was full of business, ranging from energy audits to Supervisor Committee assignments.

After the approval of the February 10th Town Board Organizational Meeting minutes, the town supervisor reported that several members of the board attended the EMS meeting in Poestenskill on February 20th. The meeting was well attended, with 150 people learning how to work on creating a solution for the lack of emergency services crisis in eastern Rensselaer County. The supervisor assured attendees that Grafton would “step up” to do their part in the solution and thanked the Grafton Rescue Squad for their services in keeping their community safe.