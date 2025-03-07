Genevieve Kochanowski Bogucki — Obituary

The family of Genevieve Kochanowski Bogucki announces her death on February 25, 2025. She was the daughter of Anthony and Genevieve Labock Kochanowski of Meriden, CT, sister of Dorothy Bryan and Robert Kochanowski. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Bogucki and her children: Ann and Rick, Paul and Roxanne, Mary, Peter and Martha, Andrew and Whitney, and grandchildren Woodrow, Harriet, Kevin, Colleen and Ava.

A Mass for Gene will be celebrated on Friday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Mary’s Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf Street, Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Raymond F. Bogucki Scholarship Fund at the University of Hartford in Bloomfield or to the Petersburgh Public Library at 69 Main Street, Petersburgh, NY, 12138. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneral

home.com.