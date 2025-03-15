Legislature Announces Annual Electronics Recycling Day

Recycling Event will be held at East Greenbush County Offices

Rensselaer County Legislature Press Release

Chairwoman of the Legislature Kelly Hoffman proudly announces that the annual Electronics Recycling Event will be held at the new County Office Building at 99 Troy Rd in East Greenbush on Saturday, April 5th from 9:30 am until 1 pm. The Legislature and its Environmental Management Council team up each year to sponsor this very popular event.