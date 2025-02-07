HFCS/Tamarac Indoor Track Team
from Coach Linda Webber and the Hoosick Falls Communications Department
On February 2nd, the Boys and Girls Indoor Track team competed in the Wasaren League Indoor Track Championships. The Girls finished first by a one-point margin against Mechanicville, with a team score of 128-127, making them the 2025 Wasaren League Champions! The Boys finished 2nd to Stillwater with a score of 141-120, finishing as the Wasaren League Runners Up.
You must be logged in to view this article.