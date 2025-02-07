Shannon Roy Performance & Community Potluck

Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Community Center

Fox Hollow Music & Art Café

Come out on Saturday, February 15th for the monthly celebration at the PVMCC. Shannon Roy is a singer/songwriter/guitarist out of Eagle Bridge whose inspiration comes from the many different experiences that life has brought to her. She regularly performs throughout Vermont and New York as a solo artist, a duo with her lead guitarist Andrew Crawford, and with her six-piece band Shannon Roy and The Boys. Known for her powerful vocals, she enjoys playing a wide variety of different genres spanning from bluegrass to classic rock and a little of everything in between. Shannon is sure to bring joy and laughter with her to any room and always delivers a memorable musical experience!