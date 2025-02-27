Rensselaer County Emergency Medical Services In Crises

by Jeffrey Belschwinder of Sidewinder Photography

Rensselaer County Emergency Medical Services is facing a crisis, as highlighted in a presentation by Warren Hayashi, MD, NRP, CCEMTP from Albany Med Health Systems at the Poestenkill Fire Department on February 20th. Dr. Hayashi emphasized that the views expressed in the presentation were solely his own and did not represent the positions of Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety, Albany Med Health System, or the Town of Colonie. Through comprehensive data and analysis, Dr. Hayashi has shed light on the collapsed emergency medical services (EMS) system in Rensselaer County.