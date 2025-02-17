for Wintry Mix of Snow, Sleet, Ice, High Winds Across Parts of Upstate New York

Company has increased staffing; customers are reminded to keep safety a priority

https://www.nationalgridus.com/News/2025/02/National-Grid-Prepares-for-Wintry-Mix-of-Snow,-Sleet,-Ice,-High-Winds-Across-Parts-of-Upstate-New-York-/

National Grid is increasing staffing and extending evening and overnight work shifts in preparation for forecasted wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, ice and high winds across portions of Upstate New York beginning Sunday. In addition to internal crews, the company has secured more than 425 external resources to support any necessary power restoration efforts. The company also has activated its comprehensive emergency response plan, including:

Mobilizing internal line, field and tree crews, and securing external resources.

Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.

Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.

Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

“Our line workers, field teams, support staff and contractor crews are prepared for this incoming storm,” said Matt Barnett, National Grid’s Chief Operating Officer for New York Electric. “We know that there is never a convenient time to endure a storm, especially during a holiday weekend, and our crews are at the ready if the weather impacts our energy delivery system.”

Barnett said the company will continue to closely monitor weather forecasts and he encourages customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors. Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

Stay tuned to local news outlets or the National Weather Service for storm updates, weather alerts

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices.

If the power is out, use flashlights or other battery-powered lights. Do not use candles, which can pose a fire hazard.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Safety Near Downed Power Lines

Always use extreme caution near downed power lines and wires, and always assume that they are carrying live electricity.

Never touch a person or an object that is in contact with a downed line, as electricity can pass through to you.

Take caution when approaching fallen trees, which could have power lines caught in them.

Remember that water can conduct electricity. If you see a line down in a puddle or flooded area, avoid contact with the water to prevent risk of shock.

Learn more about downed power line safety on our website.

Stay Informed and Connected