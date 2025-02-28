Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
by Jeffrey Belschwinder of Sidewinder Photography Rensselaer County Emergency Medical Services is facing a crisis, as highlighted in a presentation by Warren Hayashi, MD, NRP, CCEMTP from Albany Med Health Systems at the Poestenkill Fire Department on February 20th. Dr. Hayashi emphasized that the views expressed in the presentation were solely his own and did
Hoosick Falls — Sue A. Hickey, 77, passed away on Monday, February 17th, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late John “Ersel” Hickey who passed in 2013. Sue was born on January 8, 1948, in Cambridge, NY, daughter of the late Robert and Dolores (Nimmons) Harrington. She graduated from […]
Berlin-New Lebanon Varsity Swim Berlin Central School Communications Department The BNL Varsity Swim Team ended their regular season at the Berkshire Individuals, with all eight teams facing off. Before the meet started the Berkshire Officials awarded the BNL Varsity Swim Team with the Outstanding Sportsmanship Award. The team started off strong with
Hoosick Falls Central School Communications Department Recently, Hoosick Falls Central School 3rd and 4th grade students attended a "Birds of Prey" assembly presented by the Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York. Presenters Trish Marki and Delaney Dyer shared their knowledge with the students and students got to see five raptors right in the high school
Hoosick Falls Bowling Submitted by James Lynch On Tuesday, January 28th, the Hoosick Falls bowling team defeated Berlin-New Lebanon 5-0 in a home match at the Barbecue Recreation. The Panthers finished with a total of 3682 pins to Berlin-New Lebanon’s 2853. Hoosick Falls junior Hailey Bedford 267-749 led all bowlers while Noah Bonesteel 206-528 led […]