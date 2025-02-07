Hoosick Falls Central School Communications Department

Recently, Hoosick Falls Central School 3rd and 4th grade students attended a “Birds of Prey” assembly presented by the Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York. Presenters Trish Marki and Delaney Dyer shared their knowledge with the students and students got to see five raptors right in the high school auditorium. Students had up-close experiences with an eastern screech owl, an aplomado falcon, a barred owl, a turkey vulture, and a Eurasian eagle-owl, which they saw take flight!