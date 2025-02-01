The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

1st Place in the Wasaren League!

By

Hoosick Falls Bowling
Submitted by James Lynch

On Tuesday, January 28th, the Hoosick Falls bowling team defeated Berlin-New Lebanon 5-0 in a home match at the Barbecue Recreation. The Panthers finished with a total of 3682 pins to Berlin-New Lebanon’s 2853. Hoosick Falls junior Hailey Bedford 267-749 led all bowlers while Noah Bonesteel 206-528 led Berlin-New Lebanon. Other scores from Berlin-New Lebanon included Myra Snyder 214-511, Avyn Capasso 194-506, Kaylee Ferrarin 184-480, Gabe Florada 174-458, Devin Reichert 173-445, Mikael Florada 120-340, Curtis Hurd 109-314, and Eli Gorman 104-279. Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Sam Boyer 267-670, Memphis Hathaway 225-633, Terry Kuebler 234-629, Elliott Brenenstuhl 195-567, Chris Weeden 161-479, Sophie Hayes 195-464, Reed Hoag 147-430, Moses White-Rancourt 159-412, Skyla Myers 141-363, Anastacia McCart 137-359, Carter Stratton 144-349, Michael Wang 129-343, Levi Gifford 106-301, and Ben Stratton 100-290. The win lifts the Panthers’ record to 46-9.

You must be logged in to view this article.