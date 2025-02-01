1st Place in the Wasaren League!

Hoosick Falls Bowling
Submitted by James Lynch
On Tuesday, January 28th, the Hoosick Falls bowling team defeated Berlin-New Lebanon 5-0 in a home match at the Barbecue Recreation. The Panthers finished with a total of 3682 pins to Berlin-New Lebanon’s 2853. Hoosick Falls junior Hailey Bedford 267-749 led all bowlers while Noah Bonesteel 206-528 led Berlin-New Lebanon. Other scores from Berlin-New Lebanon included Myra Snyder 214-511, Avyn Capasso 194-506, Kaylee Ferrarin 184-480, Gabe Florada 174-458, Devin Reichert 173-445, Mikael Florada 120-340, Curtis Hurd 109-314, and Eli Gorman 104-279. Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Sam Boyer 267-670, Memphis Hathaway 225-633, Terry Kuebler 234-629, Elliott Brenenstuhl 195-567, Chris Weeden 161-479, Sophie Hayes 195-464, Reed Hoag 147-430, Moses White-Rancourt 159-412, Skyla Myers 141-363, Anastacia McCart 137-359, Carter Stratton 144-349, Michael Wang 129-343, Levi Gifford 106-301, and Ben Stratton 100-290. The win lifts the Panthers’ record to 46-9.
