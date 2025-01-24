Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
In honor of Martin Luther King Day, Indivisible Stephentown is holding a food drive for the Stephentown Food Pantry now through January 31st. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at the Stephentown Memorial Library or Dave’s Market during normal hours of operation. Stephentown’s Food Pantry, located at the Federated Church on Garfield Road, has […]
by Denise Wright The January 20th meeting of the Petersburgh Town Board was busy. After approving the December and January 6th meeting minutes, the departments provided their reports. The resolution for adopting the 2025 Town of Petersburgh Handbook and related policies was reviewed. The last time the handbook was reviewed was in 2016. Now, new […]
Submitted by the Berlin Central School District Communications Department The Berlin Elementary Ambassadors used their meeting before school on January 15th to give back to the BCSD community. The ambassadors, along with their advisors, Mrs. Peter-Hoen and Mrs. Ruebel, put together “Birthday Kits” for the Berlin Food Closet. While the ambassadors were delivering food drive […]
Berlin Central School District Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Press Release A Cropseyville man is facing charges following a sexual exploitation investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit. Justin K. Covell, 31, is being charged in connection with four separate incidents involving the sexual exploitation of four minors. In the Town of Petersburgh, […]
Berlin-New Lebanon Swim by Tim Christiansen, Berlin Varsity Swim Coach Berlin/New Lebanon took their first loss of the season to a talented Mt. Anthony team. Mt. Anthony took a commanding 16-2 lead to start the meet by placing 1st and 2nd in the first two races. Berlin-New Lebanon would bounce back with George Lamphere-Webster winning […]