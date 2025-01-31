Guptill’s Added to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry

From Senator Jake Ashby’s Press Release

On January 25th, Sen. Jake Ashby (R,C-Castleton) joined with Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey, NYS Community Preservation Bureau Director Kathy Howe, and local elected officials to celebrate Guptill’s Roller Skating Arena’s enrollment in the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry, a prestigious designation for which only the state’s longest-running community pillars are eligible.

“Guptill’s is iconic,” said Ashby. “Their blend of nostalgic Americana and modern production value is truly unique. The longevity is a credit to the Guptill family’s perseverance, top-notch customer service, and indelible connection to their community. They couldn’t be more deserving of this honor.”