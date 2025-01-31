Grafton Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The Grafton Town Board's January 13th meeting began with an organizational meeting and then moved into its regular monthly meeting.

Supervisor Noeding from Petersburgh discussed a Local Efficiency Grant application that Petersburgh and Grafton would work together to submit. This would enable both municipalities to have money available to consolidate and increase community activities. This would help both communities explore projects that engage residents. One suggestion was to utilize the town green more by adding a pavilion with a reservation system. The board passed the resolution to submit the grant application.