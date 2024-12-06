Holiday Makers Market at the Depot

Sunday, December 15th, from noon to 5 pm

Don’t finish your holiday shopping until you drop in the Depot, 6 Broad Street in Cambridge on Sunday, December 15th. Not only will there be handcrafted goods by professional artists, there will be homegrown items as well.

What could be better than shopping in Argyle Brewing’s tasting room? You can relax, have a pint of local beer, listen to Bob Webb play dulcet tunes on the guitar, and shop for truly unique gifts.