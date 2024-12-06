Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
at 77th Troy Turkey Trot Submitted by Ed Parham of Rueckert Advertising $21,000 Raised for Northeast Regional Food Bank and Joseph’s House and Shelter The 77th annual Troy Turkey Trot brought a sea of runners, walkers, and families together this morning to celebrate one of America’s oldest and most cherished Thanksgiving traditions. Presented by Pioneer, […]
A Holiday Scavenger Hunt Sunday, December 15th, from 1 to 3 pm Celebrate the ancient tradition of the Yule Log at the Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center. Hear the story of the Yule Log and why the days are getting shorter and the nights longer at this time of year. Search for a hidden Yule […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications Hoosick Falls Central School’s (HFCS) Inclusion Fusion team was joined by students, staff, and members of the community to fundraise and attend the 18th Annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” Polar Plunge in Lake George on Saturday, November 23rd. Around 1,600 plungers from around the Capital District raised $294,676.30 to benefit the […]
A Thanksgiving Message from Berlin Middle High School Dear Mountaineer Community, As we gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, as the Berlin Middle High School Principal, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on the many reasons we at Berlin Middle High School have to be grateful. This season is not only about giving thanks but […]
Submitted by BCS Communications November 22nd marked Mrs. Tracy Kent's last day at the Berlin Central School District. At the end of the school day, Mrs. Kent took a final walk through the elementary school halls where she served as principal for ten years.