Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Hoosick Falls Central School Communications The HFCS PTA is hosting a free event that will be fun for the whole family — Winterfest! This year’s Winterfest will take place on Saturday, December 14th, from 2 to 6 pm at the HFCS Elementary School gym and cafeteria. Winter-themed activities will be offered such as […]
Budget Includes 8 Percent County Property Tax Rate Reduction From the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin Rensselaer County resident and taxpayers will see a seventh consecutive property tax rate reduction in 2025 thanks to a county budget approved on Wednesday, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced. The spending plan for next year approved by the […]
Roberta Webb, 95, of Hoosick Falls NY, passed away peacefully at her home on November 23, 2024. After growing up in Mt Kisco, NY, Roberta graduated from Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, NY. She met her husband there, James Webb from North Carolina, who then served in the Korean war. While making a family life in Rockland […]
Berlin Elementary School For the last 25 years, first-grade teacher Mrs. Tracie Heinrichs has been supporting the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society in Menands and is hosting the pet drive again this year, collecting donations of food and supplies for animals in need. Over the holiday break, Ms. Heinrichs will deliver the supplies to […]
Submitted by New Lebanon Central School District Communications Daisy Gail, a dedicated student at the New Lebanon Central School District, has taken the initiative to enrich the community by installing little free libraries throughout the school district. Inspired to make a meaningful impact, Daisy embarked on the project as part of her Silver Award in […]