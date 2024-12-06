7,097 Trotters Race, Walk, and Give Thanks

at 77th Troy Turkey Trot

Submitted by Ed Parham of Rueckert Advertising

$21,000 Raised for Northeast Regional Food Bank and Joseph’s House and Shelter

The 77th annual Troy Turkey Trot brought a sea of runners, walkers, and families together this morning to celebrate one of America’s oldest and most cherished Thanksgiving traditions. Presented by Pioneer, this beloved event welcomed 7,097 participants from 38 states and 7 countries to the heart of the Collar City.

The day kicked off with