Hoosick Falls Girls Basketball

by Jeffrey Bernstein

Meg Barber, now the head coach at NYU, is one of the best basketball players to come out of Hoosick Falls High School. The 1998 graduate’s 1,643 career points were the most scored by a female Panther when she left the program. Barber held that record until 2020, when Logan Thayne, now playing for SUNY Cobleskill, surpassed that mark with 1,723 points (547 of those during her senior year).