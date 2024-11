Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications Department

Alexis Rifenburg has been named First Team All Star. Lexi finished second in the league and 10th in the section with 268 assists. She also led the entire state with 105 aces.

Holly White has been named Second Team All Star. Holly finished the season with 123 Kills which is good for 3rd in the league and 20th in the section. Holly also had 50 aces.