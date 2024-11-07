Submitted by Mary Lou Walters

Petersburgh will be having its annual Veterans Day Potluck Dinner and Presentation on Monday, November 11th at the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Community Center, 71 Main Street. Doors will open at 5 pm with dinner commencing at 5:30 pm. Dinner music will be presented by the amazing Karen Webster, Leslie Green, and Martha VonSchilligen. This is a community event and open to all. All attending veterans will be honored. Please bring a dish to share.