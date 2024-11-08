Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by the Hoosick Falls Central School Communications Department The HFCS Varsity Girls Field Hockey team has been having a great season thus far (18-0) and just won the Section II Class C Championship game (4-0) against Johnstown this past Saturday, November 2nd. This is their 4th year winning the Sectional Championship. Their next game is […]
Submitted by Mary Lou Walters Petersburgh will be having its annual Veterans Day Potluck Dinner and Presentation on Monday, November 11th at the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Community Center, 71 Main Street. Doors will open at 5 pm with dinner commencing at 5:30 pm. Dinner music will be presented by the amazing Karen Webster, Leslie Green, and Martha […]
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rensselaer County 4-H program will hold a Winter Fair on Friday, November 22nd at the Tamarac Elementary School cafeteria from 6:30 to 8 pm. The 4-H Winter Fair will be hosted by the Clover Kids & Critters 4-H Club, and has transitioned to an open house format and all youth […]
Submitted by the Hoosick Falls Communications Department The Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) National Honor Society (NHS), recently held its annual Induction Ceremony. Sixteen new members were inducted, bringing the total student membership to thirty-five. The NHS is open to students in grades 11–12 who meet specific eligibility requirements set by their school’s chapter. Students […]
Submitted by Brunswick Brittonkill Communications The Tamarac Athletic Hall of Fame inducted 11 of their greatest athletes of all time as well as three teams and two coach/contributors on October 25th and 26th. The class features many of the most decorated athletes in school history including: * Wade Hansen, a 2011 graduate who went on […]