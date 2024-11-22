Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Questar III BOCES’ Donald R. Kline Technical School hosted a regional collaboration event sponsored by the CTE Technical Assistance Center of NY (nyctecenter.org) and welcomed Career and Technical Education (CTE) educators from across the state to “Framing Tomorrow, a regional collaboration to shape the future” on November 15th. The event was intended to help educators […]
at the Louis Miller Museum This November 30th, the Louis Miller Museum invites the community to celebrate Small Business Saturday with a special event from 10 am to 4 pm. This day highlights the importance of supporting local businesses and features a unique opportunity to shop from three local vendors in addition to the museum’s […]
Sent to us from the BCS Communications Dept. Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado visited the Berlin Central School District on Friday, November 15th, and took a tour of the Berlin Middle High School led by student council members. The students – Haylee Jones, Madison Bell, Alexis Rifenburg, and Lillian Gardell – showed the lieutenant governor and several […]
Hoosick Falls Central School This year's Winterfest will take place on Saturday, December 14th, from 2 to 6 pm at the Hoosick Falls Central School Elementary School Gym. Please visit tinyurl.com/winterfest-vendor to sign up to be a vendor. Be sure to submit your request by December 7th.
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications Department Alexis Rifenburg has been named First Team All Star. Lexi finished second in the league and 10th in the section with 268 assists. She also led the entire state with 105 aces. Holly White has been named Second Team All Star. Holly finished the season with 123 Kills […]