Culinary arts students and staff at Questar III BOCES’ Robert H. Gibson Technical School in Troy and Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson held their annual Veterans Day Luncheon for local veterans on Thursday, November 7th, and served about 250 guests. The luncheon was initiated by students who wanted a way to show their […]
During a holiday season marked by sharing meals with family and friends, the HACA Food Pantry aims to ensure that no family goes to bed hungry. To help feed our families this holiday season, watch for our “Sharing – Giving – Serving” campaign. With the holidays approaching, the food pantry is experiencing a record number […]
New Help Available for Families & Friends of Those Addicted to Narcotics Pathway of Peace, A NarAnon Family Group, will start up on Sunday, November 17th, at 6 pm as a new local resource for those affected by someone else’s addiction to narcotics. The NarAnon Family Groups are a world-wide fellowship offering help by sharing the experiences, […]
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications Department Alexis Rifenburg has been named First Team All Star. Lexi finished second in the league and 10th in the section with 268 assists. She also led the entire state with 105 aces. Holly White has been named Second Team All Star. Holly finished the season with 123 Kills […]
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rensselaer County 4-H program will hold a Winter Fair on Friday, November 22nd at the Tamarac Elementary School cafeteria from 6:30 to 8 pm. The 4-H Winter Fair will be hosted by the Clover Kids & Critters 4-H Club, and has transitioned to an open house format and all youth […]
Submitted by the Hoosick Falls Communications Department The Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) National Honor Society (NHS), recently held its annual Induction Ceremony. Sixteen new members were inducted, bringing the total student membership to thirty-five. The NHS is open to students in grades 11–12 who meet specific eligibility requirements set by their school’s chapter. Students […]